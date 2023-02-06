EPS blames DMK govt for four deaths in Vaniyambadi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday blamed the state government for the recent death of four women during a stampede at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district. He said the incident could have been averted had the DMK-led government distributed free clothing to the poor for Pongal in time.

In a statement, Palaniswami said, “Had the government distributed free dhotis and sarees to the poor, thousands would not have gathered at one place to receive benefits given by a private individual.” He insisted that medical help be provided to the injured, while legal action be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Palaniswami added that the state must also increase the compensation amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, and from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the injured. The deceased, S Valliamma (60), C Nagammal (60), J Rajathi (62), and M Malliga (70), were among the thousands who gathered near a weekly-market ground on Saturday evening, after hearing about the distribution of tokens for free dhotis and sarees by a private oil mill owner. The stampede that ensued led to their death on the spot. Sources said 12 others were injured, three of whom are in ICU.

Vaniyambadi Town Police arrested mill owner S Ayyappan (55), and he was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. In light of an inquiry, which revealed that permission was granted for the event, Palaniswami asked the government to ensure that precautionary measures are put in place, going forward.

Jolarpet MLA and DMK Tirupattur District Secretary K Devaraj visited families of the deceased and offered condolences. He gave Rs 25,000 compensation to each of the bereaved families, sources added.

TIRUPATTUR: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday blamed the state government for the recent death of four women during a stampede at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district. He said the incident could have been averted had the DMK-led government distributed free clothing to the poor for Pongal in time. In a statement, Palaniswami said, “Had the government distributed free dhotis and sarees to the poor, thousands would not have gathered at one place to receive benefits given by a private individual.” He insisted that medical help be provided to the injured, while legal action be taken against those responsible for the incident. Palaniswami added that the state must also increase the compensation amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, and from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the injured. The deceased, S Valliamma (60), C Nagammal (60), J Rajathi (62), and M Malliga (70), were among the thousands who gathered near a weekly-market ground on Saturday evening, after hearing about the distribution of tokens for free dhotis and sarees by a private oil mill owner. The stampede that ensued led to their death on the spot. Sources said 12 others were injured, three of whom are in ICU. Vaniyambadi Town Police arrested mill owner S Ayyappan (55), and he was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. In light of an inquiry, which revealed that permission was granted for the event, Palaniswami asked the government to ensure that precautionary measures are put in place, going forward. Jolarpet MLA and DMK Tirupattur District Secretary K Devaraj visited families of the deceased and offered condolences. He gave Rs 25,000 compensation to each of the bereaved families, sources added.