Kamaraj memorial arch restored to its age-old glory

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The decades-old Kamaraj memorial arch at West Boulevard (WB) Road in the city, which reduced into a poster board of sorts from years of neglect, is regaining its lost glory, courtesy Tiruchy East MLA Inigo Irudayaraj’s intervention.

Following the legislator tapping into the MLA Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) fund to allocate Rs 3.5 lakh towards the monument’s restoration, the city corporation gave the Kamaraj Valaivu a fresh coat of paint after ridding it of posters and is bringing it back to ‘spotlight’ by fixing the lighting.

The memorial arch, which was installed on former chief minister K Kamaraj’s 63rd birthday on July 15, 1965, over time saw advertising and film posters defacing it, with some even covering up the inscriptions. Activists raised the need for restoring the structure with the city corporation, but in vain. TNIE had reported the monument's plight in the article, '50 years on, Kamaraj memorial arch in Tiruchy city in a state of neglect' in its edition dated July 2, 2022.

Two weeks ago, Tiruchy East MLA Inigo Irudayaraj saw the obscene film posters on the structure and learnt about its poor maintenance. Following him allocating Rs 3.5 lakh from the MLACDS, city corporation officials sprang into action and removed the posters defacing the monument and painted it afresh. The MLA told TNIE, "I was shocked to see the obscene posters on the arch. I immediately reported it to the authorities. They, however, said they were short of funds.

So I decided to restore it without delay with the money from my development fund." Mentioning how the arch looked “beautiful” in his childhood, he further said, “It has not been renovated for several years. The painting work is now complete. We would be installing the lighting on the arch and complete work in a few days.” I have instructed the authorities concerned to prevent posters and the public relieving themselves near the arch.

The street vendors around would also be shifted, the MLA said. While mentioning his complaints on the defacement having fallen on deaf ears, Congress district deputy president AS Charles expressed gratitude to MLA Irudayaraj for resolving a long-standing issue. “The authorities should maintain it properly and impose a fine on those putting up posters and urinating here,” Charles added.

