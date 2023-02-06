Off the Cuff

By Express News Service

Irony at its peak

On Tuesday, an argument broke out on the Nellikuppam municipality office premises between a few councillors and husbands of a few women councillors regarding involvement of the latter in civic body affairs. When our correspondent called up municipality chairperson Jayanthi Radhakrishnan for her comments, she said she is not aware of the issue and quickly gave the phone to her husband. The chairperson’s husband denied that husbands of women councillors are intervening in official work and assured action if it happens in the future.

Questions and answers

“How else will we come to school on time if there are not enough buses?” This was the reply a police officer got from students during an awareness class held at a school against footboard travelling. The officer was perplexed as he did not have an answer to the students’ query on the alternative as buses are crowded in the mornings and there are no extra services, and the only way to reach school on time was to board such buses, even if it means footboard travelling. As students nowadays are more aware and mostly ask the right questions, teachers say they should be given training on how to handle the youngsters.

Who is accountable?

Politicians are adept at brushing aside allegations and blaming others of corruption however inept they may be at governance. Recently, nepotism charges were raised against Dindigul Corporation mayor Elamathi as 34 new shops built at the bus stand by the civic body were allotted to herself and her supporters without calling for any tender. The mayor has been tight-lipped over the issue even as the councillors have been raising the issue for more than 10 council meetings, as it has incurred substantial losses for the civic body. The rent for the shops was fixed at `18,500, but has been allotted for `11,300. During one of the meetings, BJP councillor Dhanabalan dragged minister I Periyasamy into the issue, however, corporation commissioner S Sivasubramanian soon gave an open statement that the minister has no role in allotting the 34 shops.

Attention seekers

Allegations and counter-allegations are part of survival in politics, and so is using it to one’s advantage to climb up the ladder or bring down another, no matter how bizarre or ridiculous the claims may be. Recently, a section of Congress cadre had pasted a poster in Chennai, including at the party’s headquarters at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, to criticise state president KS Alagiri. It stated that he had collected `10 crore from various party functionaries with the promise of offering assembly and parliamentary election tickets and urged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to take steps to get back the money. Soon after the posters were put up, a section of functionaries shared the photo of the poster through WhatsApp with their media friends to ensure it got the media’s attention.

Tearful adieu

‘People’s collector’ D Mohan’s last day in office in Villupram was an emotional one as he recalled his childhood and what inspired him to join government service, during an emotional farewell talk. He recalled his days as a young boy in a marginalized family and how his father encouraged him to enter civil services and to help those in need. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he missed his father who isn’t alive to witness his service. He bid adieu to officials saying if he was rude to them it was due to the pressure of his position and that he wanted government service to reach the people. Local social media pages were also flooded with goodbye reels and posts bidding farewell to the people’s collector, as they claimed. No other collector in recent years has been loved dearly by the people. Mohan has taken charge as director of information and public relations.

(Contributed by Bagalavan Perier B, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam, Subashini Vijayakumar, Krithika Srinivasan and S Kumaresan; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

