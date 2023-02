By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A sculpture of a king sitting on an elephant, dating back to the 15th Century, was unearthed at Kalayarkoil on Sunday. Members of Sivagangai Tholnadai Kuzhu, headed by Professor K Kalirasa, found the sculpture during excavation works near Pandiyan Fort. Addressing the media, K Kalirasa said this sculpture is considered one of the rare sculptures and will be handed over to the government museum.