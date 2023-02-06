Tamil Nadu govt invites proposals to upgrade, build primary schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The department of school education has requested district education officers to submit proposals for setting up and upgrading schools. To set up new primary schools in a locality with adequate student strength, district officials are required to send details of schools nearby and map them onto GIS (Geographic Information System), with block resource teacher educators and district coordinators involved in the process. For upgrading existing primary schools to middle schools, details of additional classrooms and toilet requirements, and land area available, are to be attached. Meanwhile, teachers have urged the government to recruit more teachers to keep up with the increase in student strength after Covid-19.