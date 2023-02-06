Tamil Nadu: Top most priority to education, public health, says new Nellai collector Karthikeyan

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Doctor-turned-IAS officer KP Karthikeyan, who assumed office as the new district collector on Sunday, said his main focus would be on education, health and upliftment of livelihoods.

"Every scheme being introduced by the government will be taken to all sections of people across this district. I will give importance to redress public grievances as advised by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Developmental projects will be implemented with the consultation of officials and the public. Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Puthumaipen Thittam, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, morning breakfast and Anna Girama Marumalarchi schemes will be implemented without any delay," said Karthikeyan.

District Revenue Officer Senthilkumar, Revenue Divisional Officer Chandrasekar and Personal Assistant (General) to Collector Ganesh Kumar were present.

