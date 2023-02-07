Home States Tamil Nadu

25 TANGEDCO workers die in accidents in 6 months

A total of 25 TANGEDCO employees died and 120 others were involved in non-fatal accidents across the state from June to December 2022.

Published: 07th February 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A total of 25 TANGEDCO employees died and 120 others were involved in non-fatal accidents across the state from June to December 2022. As many as 467 non-departmental fatal accidents and 146 non-fatal accidents were also reported. A total of 276 animals were electrocuted in the period, according to sources.

In a letter to chief engineers, dated January 27, senior officers cited these figures and expressed concerns that despite issuing repeated instructions, employees are not taking precautions while attending to faults or ensuring safety of the public. Further, chief engineers have been instructed to ensure accidents due to  neglect do not happen.

Sources quoting a report by the safety committee (regional level), said not even earth rods are used by workers while attending to faults.  “Fatal accidents mostly occurred due to the non-utilisation of earth rods, belt ropes, improper supervision, lethargic attitude in work by the concerned wireman and gangman, among others,” the report added.

TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Ayykia Sangam state general secretary M Subramaniyam told TNIE that the letter is just an eyewash and officials did not take steps to address the issue. “Around 40 gang men died while at work in the last two years. As per the norm, a gang man should do non-technical work such as installing poles, digging and other manual work. But, they are being forced to do technical work as around 30,000 wireman and helper posts are vacant, which are essential to attend to technical works.”

When asked about non-departmental fatal accidents, he said TANGEDCO should maintain equipment and replace damaged ones immediately.  “Earlier, TANGEDCO used steel conductors, which were of good quality. But now aluminium conductors are used as they are cheap. As a result, when a tree branch falls on the conductor, sparks are created. Then conductors fell down on the road when people touch it unexpectedly, and hence, accidents take place,” he alleged.

When asked about it, a top officer in the TANGEDCO - Coimbatore region shrugged off the figures saying employee deaths are less in the district than in other regions. Officers have been taking steps to sensitise workers by conducting safety classes.

Commenting on non-departmental fatal accidents, Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K Kathirmathiyon said, “Consumers often fail to ensure if the wiring is proper, especially during rains. Besides, most consumers are unaware of Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) which is a safety device that will prevent electrical accidents. TANGEDCO must educate people about it.”

“As for public installations, TANGEDCO should ensure transformer earthing is proper and check poles and wires  regularly,” he said. He alleged that TANGEDCO does not provide solatium to families of accident victims. Repeated attempts to reach TANGEDCO chairman cum managing director Rajesh Lakhani went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO employees death accidents
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp