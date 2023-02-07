25 TANGEDCO workers die in accidents in 6 months

N Dhamotharan By

COIMBATORE: A total of 25 TANGEDCO employees died and 120 others were involved in non-fatal accidents across the state from June to December 2022. As many as 467 non-departmental fatal accidents and 146 non-fatal accidents were also reported. A total of 276 animals were electrocuted in the period, according to sources.

In a letter to chief engineers, dated January 27, senior officers cited these figures and expressed concerns that despite issuing repeated instructions, employees are not taking precautions while attending to faults or ensuring safety of the public. Further, chief engineers have been instructed to ensure accidents due to neglect do not happen.

Sources quoting a report by the safety committee (regional level), said not even earth rods are used by workers while attending to faults. “Fatal accidents mostly occurred due to the non-utilisation of earth rods, belt ropes, improper supervision, lethargic attitude in work by the concerned wireman and gangman, among others,” the report added.

TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Ayykia Sangam state general secretary M Subramaniyam told TNIE that the letter is just an eyewash and officials did not take steps to address the issue. “Around 40 gang men died while at work in the last two years. As per the norm, a gang man should do non-technical work such as installing poles, digging and other manual work. But, they are being forced to do technical work as around 30,000 wireman and helper posts are vacant, which are essential to attend to technical works.”

When asked about non-departmental fatal accidents, he said TANGEDCO should maintain equipment and replace damaged ones immediately. “Earlier, TANGEDCO used steel conductors, which were of good quality. But now aluminium conductors are used as they are cheap. As a result, when a tree branch falls on the conductor, sparks are created. Then conductors fell down on the road when people touch it unexpectedly, and hence, accidents take place,” he alleged.

When asked about it, a top officer in the TANGEDCO - Coimbatore region shrugged off the figures saying employee deaths are less in the district than in other regions. Officers have been taking steps to sensitise workers by conducting safety classes.

Commenting on non-departmental fatal accidents, Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K Kathirmathiyon said, “Consumers often fail to ensure if the wiring is proper, especially during rains. Besides, most consumers are unaware of Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) which is a safety device that will prevent electrical accidents. TANGEDCO must educate people about it.”

“As for public installations, TANGEDCO should ensure transformer earthing is proper and check poles and wires regularly,” he said. He alleged that TANGEDCO does not provide solatium to families of accident victims. Repeated attempts to reach TANGEDCO chairman cum managing director Rajesh Lakhani went in vain.

