BJP govt silent over Adani-Hindenburg row

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi town district Congress cadre staged a protest against the BJP-led union government on Monday for allegedly refusing to discuss the economic downturn attributed to the fall of share values of the Adani Group.



Protesting in front of the SBI bank at Polpettai, the cadre headed by Congress town district president CS Muralidharan urged the union government to initiate a detailed probe into the allegations of the stock manipulations revealed by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24. Criminal action should be initiated against Adani for the manipulation and economic offences, they demanded.



Muralitharan further stated that the business magnet Adani had plummeted from being the third richest person in the world to the 17th position now. The manipulation of the stock exchange further depreciated the economy of the country. However, the union government still remains silent on the issue, he said.



"Is it because he is a Gujarati," Muralitharan questioned. The BJP-led union government at the helm uses government agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax, against opposition leaders. Why could they not investigate the alleged stock manipulations of the Adani Group? Even though the incident has made a global impact, the BJP remains silent on debating on the stock manipulations in the parliament," he charged.

