BJP govt silent over Adani-Hindenburg row

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi town district Congress cadre staged a protest against the BJP-led union government on Monday for allegedly refusing to discuss the economic downturn attributed to the fall of share values of the Adani Group.
Protesting in front of the SBI bank at Polpettai, the cadre headed by Congress town district president CS Muralidharan urged the union government to initiate a detailed probe into the allegations of the stock manipulations revealed by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24. Criminal action should be initiated against Adani for the manipulation and economic offences, they demanded.
Muralitharan further stated that the business magnet Adani had plummeted from being the third richest person in the world to the 17th position now. The manipulation of the stock exchange further depreciated the economy of the country. However, the union government still remains silent on the issue, he said.
"Is it because he is a Gujarati," Muralitharan questioned. The BJP-led union government at the helm uses government agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax, against opposition leaders. Why could they not investigate the alleged stock manipulations of the Adani Group? Even though the incident has made a global impact, the BJP remains silent on debating on the stock manipulations in the parliament," he charged.
THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi town district Congress cadre staged a protest against the BJP-led union government on Monday for allegedly refusing to discuss the economic downturn attributed to the fall of share values of the Adani Group.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'How much money did Adani give to BJP?': Rahul tears into the BJP government
Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional: Delhi High Court
Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
AgustaWestland Chopper Scam: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of 'middleman' Christian Michel James
Pakistan to unblock Wikipedia, after restricting site for 'blasphemy'
Magic of cinema happens without planning: 'Pathaan' writer Sridhar Raghavan