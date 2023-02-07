Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre deputes team to assess crop ruin

This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago, seeking steps to relax paddy procurement norms.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crops

For representational purpose | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday took steps to depute a three-member delegation to assess the damage to paddy crops in the delta districts in TN owing to recent unseasonal rainfall. This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago, seeking steps to relax paddy procurement norms.

The ministry deputy commissioner has sent a letter to the regional director, (storage and research division), quality control cell (QCC), in Hyderabad, directing him to immediately depute C Yunus, technical officer (S&R), QCC, and QCC technical officers Chennai Prabhakaran and Y Boja, for ascertaining the extent of damage to paddy crops in TN.

“The team should collect crop samples from the affected districts in association with the state government officials. The samples collected by the team will be analysed in the Food Corporation of India lab in TN, and a report must be sent to the ministry at the earliest,” the letter read.

