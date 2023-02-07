CM MK Stalin grants Rs 10 lakh solatium, house for mother of juvenile home murder victim

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of 17-year-old Gokul Sri, who died after alleged torture at the juvenile observation home in Chengalpattur in December. The CM also said a house would be allotted to her under the ‘housing for all’ scheme by the TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB).

According to a statement from the government, the boy’s mother, P Priya, would receive Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation and Rs 2.5 lakh from the chief minister’s public relief fund. The house is being constructed in Annai Anjugam Nagar in the Chengalpattu district.

The statement also promised a committee will be formed to review and improve the administration of juvenile homes. The committee will comprise of retired High Court judge, a retired IAS officer and a representative from NGOs.

Foundation stone laid for Rs 43 crore buildings

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid a foundation stone for the construction of a safety shelter and an integrated academy for social development at a cost of Rs 15.95 crore and Rs 27 crore respectively at Aathur in Chengalpattu district on Monday. The shelter will be built on 37,146 sq.ft with various infrastructure facilities to house around 100 children who are in conflict with the law, while the academy will come up on 80,326 sq.ft and will be used to train officers.

