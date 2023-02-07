Delta paddy fields inundated: Stalin announces `20K relief per hectare for over 33% damage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare of farmland facing over 33% damage to harvest-ready crops due to the recent unseasonal rains in the delta region. In an official release on Monday, he added that Rs 3,000 per hectare will also be provided for damaged young crops. The agriculture and revenue departments together will assess the crop damage in the districts. “Black gram farmers who suffered losses owing to the showers will be provided 8 kg of seeds at a 50% subsidised rate per hectare. Further, the farmers will also be provided with harvest machinery at a 50% subsidised rate. In areas where the assessment was held earlier, the entire process will be carried out again,” the release read. The state government had earlier deputed ministers to delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, to assess the damages. Stalin had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking steps to relax paddy procurement norms.