Frost-hit Nilgiris farmers seek aid from govt

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Thousands of farmers, especially small-scale tea planters in the district are facing huge losses as frost in the last two months has affected the crops. Tea planters say they have to wait for four months for fresh leaves to grow.

The temperature in the district, especially Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri, fell below 2.8 degrees celsius forcing people to stay indoors. N Venkatesh, who has cultivated carrot and cabbage on five acres near Pykara, said he can harvest half of what he sowed as frost has taken a huge toll on the crop. S Mahalingan, a farmer in Yedakadu near Kundha, said his five acres of tea plantation has completely dried up due to frost and the garden will get fresh leaves only after rains which are expected in May. He claims to have lost Rs 40,000 per acre.

Thumboor I Bhojan, president of Malai Mavatta Siru Vivasyikal Nala Sangam echoed his view and said this is the situation for the farmers here every year. He demanded that the government provide compensation of Rs 50,000 for an acre. “I used to get Rs 40,000 per acre in a week. I did not make any money since December,” said Bhojan “Similar to the compensation given to the delta farmers who are affected by floods during rains, the government should also consider farmers in the Nilgiris district as affected due to the frost and announce the district as a disaster hit area.

The CM should immediately depute a high-level team to conduct an inspection in the affected areas and announce compensation based on the damages,” demanded Baduga Desa Party founder President Manjai V Mohan. His party will stage protests to highlight the demand.

The Tea Board of India (Development and Regulation) official told TNIE that since tea is not an agro crop they could not approach the central or state government for funds. “Though we have received representation from farmers, compensation would be decided by the central government. Based on the farmers' demand, we have applied for compensation after three tea fields near Kundha were affected due to flooding three years ago but not for such climatic (frost) conditions.”

