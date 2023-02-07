Home States Tamil Nadu

Frost-hit Nilgiris farmers seek aid from govt

The temperature in the district, especially Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri, fell below 2.8 degree celsius forcing people to stay indoors.

Published: 07th February 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tea planters say they have to wait for four months for fresh leaves to grow.

Tea planters say they have to wait for four months for fresh leaves to grow.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Thousands of farmers, especially small-scale tea planters in the district are facing huge losses as frost in the last two months has affected the crops. Tea planters say they have to wait for four months for fresh leaves to grow.

The temperature in the district, especially Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri, fell below 2.8 degrees celsius forcing people to stay indoors. N Venkatesh, who has cultivated carrot and cabbage on five acres near Pykara, said he can harvest half of what he sowed as frost has taken a huge toll on the crop. S Mahalingan, a farmer in Yedakadu near Kundha, said his five acres of tea plantation has completely dried up due to frost and the garden will get fresh leaves only after rains which are expected in May. He claims to have lost Rs 40,000 per acre.

Thumboor I Bhojan, president of Malai Mavatta Siru Vivasyikal Nala Sangam echoed his view and said this is the situation for the farmers here every year. He demanded that the government provide compensation of Rs 50,000 for an acre.  “I used to get Rs 40,000 per acre in a week. I did not make any money since December,” said Bhojan “Similar to the compensation given to the delta farmers who are affected by floods during rains, the government should also consider farmers in the Nilgiris district as affected due to the frost and announce the district as a disaster hit area. 

The CM should immediately depute a high-level team to conduct an inspection in the affected areas and announce compensation based on the damages,” demanded Baduga Desa Party founder President Manjai V Mohan. His party will stage protests to highlight the demand.

The Tea Board of India (Development and Regulation) official told TNIE that since tea is not an agro crop they could not approach the central or state government for funds. “Though we have received representation from farmers, compensation would be decided by the central government. Based on the farmers' demand, we have applied for compensation after three tea fields near Kundha were affected due to flooding three years ago but not for such climatic (frost) conditions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Nilgiris tea planters
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp