Govt nurse saves elderly man at Kancheepuram bus stand

Vijaya Nirmala Siva (35), a nurse from Kammavarpalayam, Kancheepuram district, resuscitated an elderly man using CPR at the Kancheepuram bus stand on Sunday evening.

Published: 07th February 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijaya Nirmala Siva (35), a nurse from Kammavarpalayam, Kancheepuram district, resuscitated an elderly man using CPR at the Kancheepuram bus stand on Sunday evening. Nirmala was waiting for a bus to go back home after her second shift, when around 7.30 pm, Rajendran (68), a retired bus driver, waiting near the enquiry booth suddenly fell down.

Hearing the alarm raised by the staff inside the booth, Nirmala rushed to the spot, cleared the crowd and started performing CPR on Rajendran, said S Elayavaranan, a retired bus driver who happened to be talking to him during the incident.

About 10 - 15 minutes later, Rajendran was breathing again, when Nirmala informed her colleagues and the man was rushed to the hospital. She was gone even before people could appreciate her assistance, added Elayavaranan. 

