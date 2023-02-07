Madras HC to get five new judges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The President on Monday appointed five additional judges to the Madras High Court. Of them, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji and Kandhasami Kulanthaivelu Ramakrishnan are from the Bar while Ramachandran Kalaimathi and Govindarajan Thilakavadi are from the judicial services. They will take oath on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a section of lawyers led by senior advocate NGR Prasad on Monday made a representation to Acting Chief Justice T Raja seeking him not to swear in Victoria Gowri since petitions have been filed against her elevation. Gowri born on May 21, 1973, in Kanyakumari district, has been holding the post of assistant solicitor general of the Centre at the Madurai Bench of Madras high court since 2022. She enrolled as a lawyer in 1995 and practised in civil, criminal, tax and labour matters Hailing from Chennai, Balaji enrolled in 1996 and has practised in the high court. His father PB Ramanujam is a well-known lawyer practising for the last 60 years.

Ramakrishnan, born in Ayyampalayam in Dindigul district, graduated from Madurai Law College before enrolling in 1999. He had practised as criminal lawyer and went on to become additional public prosecutor.

Born in Puducherry in 1968, Kalaimathi joined the judicial service in 1995 as a civil judge before rising to the position of district judge. Currently, she is serving as principal district sessions judge in Salem.

Thilakavadi, 56, was recruited to the judicial service in 1995 and promoted as district judge in 2007. She has been serving as registrar at the principal seat of Madras HC since 2021. ENS

