Metal workers from Madhya Pradesh met with accident, seek help

Published: 07th February 2023 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of Madhya Pradesh residents, who met with a road accident recently, submitted a petition to the collector during the grievance redressal meeting demanding accommodation. A few of the accident victims are under treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) while some are staying in the verandah of the hospital.

Sources said as many as 30 people, consisting of 8 families of metal workers hailing from Lateri and Vidisha of Madhya Pradesh, met with an accident after the tyre of a lorry, in which they were travelling, burst at Ettayapuram on January 30. Over 23 of them suffered grievous injuries. 25-year-old Lalu had died on the spot. The deceased was cremated at the general crematorium as per their traditions, the next day.

They were admitted to TKMCH, where 14 of them underwent surgery for bone fracture, while one 4-year-old boy had to undergo surgery for both legs. Meanwhile, the victims urged the state government to provide compensation for the person killed in the road accident and shelter and food for them until they recover. Further, they sought transport facilities for their return journey.

Speaking to TNIE, the district secretary of Thamilaga Barathi construction unorganised workers welfare association affiliated to HMS Minnal Amjath said," A few persons have recovered from injuries. They have spent all their money and are financially constrained.

Currently, they are supported by volunteers and donors. However, it would be better if the district administration provides them proper accommodation and food. They are yet to get a death certificate for Lalu." State president of the association Guru Nagalingam, CRIC state vice president JL Kumar visited the victims at the TKMCH on Monday.

