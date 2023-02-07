NIA records statement of suspect’s wife

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday recorded a statement from Nasrath, wife of Jamesh Mubin, the prime suspect who died in the car explosion in October last year. As there was difficulty in taking her to the special court in Chennai, NIA officials obtained an order from the court to direct the district court to record her statement. Based on it, the judicial magistrate court (JM IV) recorded Nasrath’s statement under section 164 CrPC, on Monday evening.

Since Nasrath is hearing and speech impaired, her statement was recorded with the help of a sign language interpreter. The document related to the statement will be submitted before the NIA court in Chennai.

Meanwhile, around 3 pm, NIA experts destroyed the seized explosives in Coimbatore. The procedure was carried out at a private explosive manufacturing unit at Kandampalayam near Varapatti.

According to NIA’s FIR, 109 articles were seized from Mubin’s house during searches following the blast. These include potassium nitrate, black powder, matchbox, cracker fuse length about two metres, nitroglycerin, red phosphorus, Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) powder, Aluminium powder, OXY 99 breathe pure oxygen cylinder, Sulphur powder, Sterile surgical blade, glass marble, 9-volt battery, 9-volt battery chip, wire, iron nails, switch, Indane LPG gas cylinder, gas regulator, insulation tape, packing tape, hand gloves, notebooks with the details of Islamic ideology and details about Jihad, etc.

Most of the seized explosive substances were destroyed on Monday. Eleven persons have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Seven of them are in NIA’s custody for interrogation.

