Non-payment of compensation: Notice issued to govt

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the state home department, among others, on a petition filed over delay in implementing an order passed by the State Human Rights Commission directing the government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to a man belonging to Scheduled Caste, who was prevented by the police from taking his wife’s body to a burial ground through a common pathway in 2020.

According to the petition filed by K Kathir Kannan, of Ilayangudi taluk in Sivaganga, his wife Nagalakshmi died in December 2020. Due to rainwater stagnation, her body could not be carried through the usual route to the graveyard belonging to Adi Dravidars.

When he tried to take her body through a common pathway inhabited by caste Hindus, the latter raised objection and the police forced him to take the body through an alternative path. SHRC had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

