Home States Tamil Nadu

Non-payment of compensation: Notice issued to govt

According to the petition filed by K Kathir Kannan, of Ilayangudi taluk in Sivaganga, his wife Nagalakshmi died in December 2020.

Published: 07th February 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the state home department, among others, on a petition filed over delay in implementing an order passed by the State Human Rights Commission directing the government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to a man belonging to Scheduled Caste, who was prevented by the police from taking his wife’s body to a burial ground through a common pathway in 2020.

According to the petition filed by K Kathir Kannan, of Ilayangudi taluk in Sivaganga, his wife Nagalakshmi died in December 2020. Due to rainwater stagnation, her body could not be carried through the usual route to the graveyard belonging to Adi Dravidars.

When he tried to take her body through a common pathway inhabited by caste Hindus, the latter raised objection and the police forced him to take the body through an alternative path. SHRC had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp