‘Provide aid to Adi Dravidar students without delay’

Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a review meeting of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department at the secretariat on Monday. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a review meeting of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department at the secretariat on Monday. He evaluated the implementation of various schemes regarding education, and the social and economical welfare of the community, on the occasion. 

The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure proper maintenance of the schools and college hostels run under the aegis of the department, and also convert school hostels that have low enrolment to college hostels.

“Also, distribute welfare assistance to the students without any delay. Efforts must be taken to increase the enrolment of members into the Tamil Nadu Scavengers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Puthirai Vannar Welfare Board, and the Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare Board. More schemes should be chalked out considering requirements of the members of the boards,” Stalin directed the officials. 

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other officials were present during the review meeting.

