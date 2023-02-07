Recreation space, walking tracks on the anvil for Kottapattu Periyakulam

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Kottapattu Periyakulam, a thriving pond alongside Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway and in close proximity to the Anna Science Center Planetarium, is all set to get a makeover with authorities mulling over seating arrangements and walking tracks coupled with a recreation space along its length.

Residents, meanwhile, voiced the need to improve the stormwater management system. Senior officials said about Rs 1 crore would be allotted to conceive the project by this year itself. "Development works spanning the waterbody would reduce the impacts during rains.

We will take steps to prevent waterlogging," an official said. Following the 2021 monsoon, the pond was filled to the brim, flooding nearby areas and waterlogging the premises of the Anna Science Center Planetarium and residential areas such as Lourdu Nagar, JK Nagar and nearby areas for a week. Its retaining walls, subsequently, were strengthened last monsoon to avoid such a situation.

Now, the authorities plan to provide the spot with walking tracks and seating spaces. The waterbody has been a cause of concern for the residents as they have been wary of a recur to a similar situation. Heaving a sigh of relief after the corporation decided to build recreational space near the waterbody, the residents highlighted the need to improve stormwater management too. R Ramakrishnan, a resident of JK Nagar, said, "The waterbody is prone to overflow. Therefore, the authorities should take steps to prevent such situations. This may even turn the premises of the pond to a preferred recreational space."

