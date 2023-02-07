Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Take action against people who damaged St James statue’

The villagers alleged that despite possessing video evidence of the incident no cases have been registered at the Thiruverumbur police station. 

Published: 07th February 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Panaiyakurichy panchayat near Thiruverumbur in Tiruchy stage a sit-in protest at the Collector’s office on Monday

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Villagers of Sarkarpalayam at Panaiyakurichy panchayat near Thiruverumbur in Tiruchy staged a sit-in protest at the Collector’s office on Monday during the weekly grievance to expedite action against the people who damaged the St James statue two weeks ago. 

The villagers alleged that despite possessing video evidence of the incident no cases have been registered at the Thiruverumbur police station. They said there was conflict regarding ownership of the land and there was a case pending in the court and before that they said, the perpetrators have damaged the land. One of the villagers said, they were threatened by unknown people to leave the land and withdraw the case registered against them. 

District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, after receiving the petition, ordered the police to register a case against those who damaged the statue.

