Tamil Nadu couple stage sit-in protest seeking protection from police atrocities

THOOTHUKUDI: A couple, Muthuselvan and M Esakkiammal (27) from Veeran Sundaralingam Nagar near Srivaikuntam, resorted to a sit-in protest at the collector's office demanding action against three police personnel, who allegedly stormed into their house on August 29, 2022, under the pretext of searching for Muthuselvan, who had lodged a complaint against illegal stone quarry operations in the area. "The personnel in mufti vandalised our house and assaulted our one-year-old child and me, who was also pregnant back then. Despite lodging a complaint against the sub-inspectors Arul Samraj and Xavier, and the police constable (name unknown), with the State Human Rights Commission and DIG office, no action was taken against them," Esakkiammal claimed. A group of people hailing from Sivagalai Parambu submitted a petition to the collector demanding the evacuation of an encroached public place that was earmarked for constructing a community hall. The group, headed by village head Tamil Selvam, in their petition alleged that C Marimuthu had fenced the land earmarked by the Sivagalai panchayat for constructing the community hall. The funds allocated for the hall construction would be returned unless the building is constructed, appealed Tamil Selvam. Makkal Samooga Pathukappu Sangam town district secretary C Sasikala said in a petition that while she was visiting the Perumgulam Mayakoothar Perumal temple on Saturday along with a few devotees, the annadhanam did not commence for several hours. The temple administration has been swindling funds allotted for the scheme without serving the food, she alleged in the petition and demanded action. A petitioner P Mariya Sudha (30) said in a petition that, two years ago, after she applied for a certificate that verifies she is a differently abled spinster, the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital gave her a certificate that said she is mentally ill. Despite running pillar to the post to get the certificate rectified, it has not been done, she said adding that she has not been able to avail of any welfare schemes she deserves due to the issue.