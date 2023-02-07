Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi gets fifth collector in three years

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Durai Ravichandran took charge as the District Collector of Tenkasi on Monday. He is the fifth collector of the district, which was formed three years ago.



Speaking to the media persons, Ravichandran, the son of a farmer, said he will fulfill the demands of farmers as soon as possible. "I will make sure that the welfare schemes of the state and central governments reach the eligible beneficiaries across the district. At present, tourism in Courtallam is seasonal. I shall develop the infrastructure in the area so that it becomes a year-round tourist attraction such as Kodaikanal and Ooty. I will continue to implement the projects initiated by the previous collector.

The permission of all stone quarries will be thoroughly verified while the overloaded mineral-laden vehicles to Kerala will be checked with the help of the Regional Transport Officer. I will expedite the completion of the road widening and laying projects. Action will be taken against those who encroached on water bodies.

The public can approach me at any time with their grievances," he said. Ravichandran also said he will ensure quality education and availability of doctors at hospitals during duty hours. Meanwhile, farmers pasted posters across the district condemning the transfer of Akash, who resolved the farmers' issues on time.

Arun Sundar Thayalan, G S Sameeran, Gopala Sundararaj, and P Akash were the former collectors of Tenkasi.

