Tamil Nadu's Vadiyur villagers petition over suspended bus service  

Published: 07th February 2023

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Residents of Vadiyur submitted a petition to Tenkasi District Collector Durai Ravichandran in a grievance meeting on Monday, seeking the restoration of a bus service between Tenkasi and Vadiyur, which they had relied on for the past 37 years.

The petitioners, led by S Loorthu Nadar, state vice president of Indhiya Nadarkal Peramaippu said the government bus (route number 13) was operated between Tenkasi and Vadiyur for 37 years, which benefited many villagers in and around Vadiyur. "This bus operated seven times daily and halted in Vadiyur at night before resuming its service to Tenkasi again at 4.30 am.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, this bus service was temporarily suspended but resumed with a renamed route number 36 F. However, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Tirunelveli suspended the bus service permanently without citing any reason. The collector should take necessary steps for restoring the bus service," they said.

In Tirunelveli, the residents of Ukkirankottai petitioned Collector K P Karthikeyan alleging that their Panchayat President filed a police complaint against them for raising questions about the irregularities in the panchayat administration. Residents of Marakudi Rastha petitioned that their panchayat president erased the resolutions in the panchayat document, which were passed during a grama sabha meeting.

In her petition, P Prema of Gangaikondan said her father Pilenthiran, and his paramour evicted her, her mother, and her sister from their house while the Gangaikondan police threatened her to withdraw the complaint that she filed.

