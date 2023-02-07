Thread of misery hangs over Dhalavaipuram looms

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As many as 2,000 power-loom workers, including 500 women, in Dhalavaipuram near Rajapalayam have been waiting for a wage hike for the last 18 months, as their three-year contract came to an end in 2021. Sources said the wages of the workers are supposed to be revised once in three years. However, new contracts with revised wages have been stuck in a limbo.

Over 600 power-loom units, predominately engaged in the weaving of sarees operate in the area. Workers at the power-loom said the income is not fixed. “It is solely based on the number of sarees we weave. The power disruptions and repairs that halt the work are not taken into consideration. If we skip work, it would result in a loss of pay,” they added. M Muniyandi, a 53-year-old worker at a unit for the last 15 years, said around five sarees can be woven on an average.

“Since two of my sons go to work, our family is able to tide over financial difficulties. However, there are workers who are the sole breadwinners of the family. Many work overtime for a meagre amount,” he added. Another worker, P Vellaiyappan, said it is not easy to manage the expenses with minimal hikes. “I earn `48 for weaving a saree and it is possible only to weave around five sarees each day, which would add up to Rs 240 per day. At the end of the month, my income would not exceed more than Rs 6,000. It is not possible to manage family expenses, even a glass of tea costs Rs 12,” he said.

Stating that the cost of treatment for workplace hazards have to be borne by the workers, 55-year-old G Rani, working at a unit for around 25 years, said going out to health institutions during work hours would also result in a loss of pay. S Ganeshamoorthy, CPI Rajapalayam West Union Secretary said the owners failed to turn up for a negotiation to introduce the new wage settlement, planned by the workers, owners and the district administration. “The workers had to strike work and stage protests for the owners to finally attend a meeting. However, they stated that only one or two paise could be increased and left the negotiation table abruptly,” he said.

A senior official from the labour department said, “Considering the hike in prices, an income of around `300 per day is less compared to salary in similar jobs. We hope a solution would be reached within two weeks from now,” he said. An owner of a power-loom said the allegations were false and they are extending their cooperation towards negotiations.

