Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi takes a dig at union govt over Madurai AIIMS

He mentioned that in the last 21 months, Chief Minister MK Stalin has successfully fulfilled 75% of poll promises.

Published: 07th February 2023 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the union government on Monday, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said DMK has almost completed the Kalaignar Memorial Library, which began last year, but the centre has failed to keep at least a brick for the construction of Madurai AIIMS.

Addressing the gathering in a government welfare scheme distribution event for SHGs at Kalaignar Thidal, he said it has been one-and-half-years since he took a brick engraved with 'AIIMS' in his hand at Madurai. Taking a dig at union government, Udhayanidhi said they should start the construction of AIIMS in Madurai before the residents start holding bricks in hand like him. "I think I need to carry a single brick for AIIMS once again, during the 2024 parliamentary election campaign," he said.

He mentioned that in the last 21 months, Chief Minister MK Stalin has successfully fulfilled 75% of poll promises. "Before the government's welfare scheme reaches the public, AIADMK party members are spreading false propaganda on social media. DMK stands with the people even when we are the ruling party or an opposition party. However, AIADMK does not," added the minister.

He appreciated over 517 people from women self-help groups, who were elected through local body elections and are now working for the public. Later in the day, Udhayanidhi issued `8.65 crore worth of welfare assistance under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Scheme for Kovil Pappakudi villagers.

Under this scheme, basic amenities such as drinking water, roads, and employment will be provided for the villagers. Around 72,122 women from 9,000 self-help groups in the district received welfare aid. He also visited the exhibition stalls, which were initiated by the women self-help groups. MP S Venkatesan, Ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK AIIMS Madurai MK Stalin AIADMK
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp