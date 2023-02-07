Udhayanidhi takes a dig at union govt over Madurai AIIMS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the union government on Monday, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said DMK has almost completed the Kalaignar Memorial Library, which began last year, but the centre has failed to keep at least a brick for the construction of Madurai AIIMS.

Addressing the gathering in a government welfare scheme distribution event for SHGs at Kalaignar Thidal, he said it has been one-and-half-years since he took a brick engraved with 'AIIMS' in his hand at Madurai. Taking a dig at union government, Udhayanidhi said they should start the construction of AIIMS in Madurai before the residents start holding bricks in hand like him. "I think I need to carry a single brick for AIIMS once again, during the 2024 parliamentary election campaign," he said.



He mentioned that in the last 21 months, Chief Minister MK Stalin has successfully fulfilled 75% of poll promises. "Before the government's welfare scheme reaches the public, AIADMK party members are spreading false propaganda on social media. DMK stands with the people even when we are the ruling party or an opposition party. However, AIADMK does not," added the minister.



He appreciated over 517 people from women self-help groups, who were elected through local body elections and are now working for the public. Later in the day, Udhayanidhi issued `8.65 crore worth of welfare assistance under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Scheme for Kovil Pappakudi villagers.

Under this scheme, basic amenities such as drinking water, roads, and employment will be provided for the villagers. Around 72,122 women from 9,000 self-help groups in the district received welfare aid. He also visited the exhibition stalls, which were initiated by the women self-help groups. MP S Venkatesan, Ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth were present.

