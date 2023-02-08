Home States Tamil Nadu

22-year-old man from Tamil Nadu village held for dropping dead dog in overhead tank

Since Sunday (February 5) was a holiday, the refilling was scheduled for Monday. When the worker went to do that on Monday, he sensed an unpleasant smell.

Published: 08th February 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Pudhupatti police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly dumping the carcass of a dog in Pudhukottai village near Sivakasi on Monday. Sources said the village has around 1,000 people living in it.

"A 60,000 litres overhead tank was constructed a year ago under the Jal Jeevan mission. The water from the tank is consumed by people from four streets in the village and the tank would usually be cleaned on the 5th and 20th of every month.

Since Sunday (February 5) was a holiday, the refilling was scheduled for Monday. When the worker went to do that on Monday, he sensed an unpleasant smell. The tank was inspected on Saturday evening to ensure that the water was drained.

The dog's carcass was not found then. So the incident must have happened between the late hours of Saturday or Sunday," sources said, adding that there was no possibility of water supply at that time as it has been drained on Saturday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a dog, belonging to one of the residents, had died a few days before the incident. Contrary to the initial suspicion on four ganja offenders in the village, it was revealed that Aiyannar (22), who was mentally unwell, had dropped the dog inside the tank on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, however, made a confession that the dog slipped into the tank when he took it to drink water. Aiyannar was booked under IPC 277, 328 and 429 on Tuesday.

