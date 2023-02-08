‘Adjust Covid duty against bond period’ says Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to adjust the Covid period of duty doctors pursuing super speciality towards the two-year compulsory bond period.

While allowing petitions filed by the doctors, Justice CV Karthikeyan, said appreciation should be extended not only to those who completed the course but also to those who were studying in super speciality courses.

The government has to extend an arm to them and adjust the Covid duty period towards the bond service. There is no refusal on their part to undergo the two years but they only expect to seek an adjustment of the period already spent while treating Covid-19 patients, the judge said.

“It is an admitted case that treatment of Covid-19 patients, by PG students, post-completion of their course is accepted as part of the bond period. The petitioners herein after completion of their PG had joined super speciality courses. While they were students, they treated Covid-19 patients,” the judge noted. Advocate Suhrith Parathasarathy appeared for the petitioners.

