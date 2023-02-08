Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK party cadre starts campaign for ‘Two Leaves’

Speaking to TNIE, Thennarasu said, “The Two Leaves symbol is our greatest strength, and the cadres are excited that we have got this.

Published: 08th February 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: With clouds hanging over the Two Leaves symbol clearing, AIADMK cadres hit the streets with a spring in their feet campaigning for KS Thennarasu, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. 

Speaking to TNIE, Thennarasu said, “The Two Leaves symbol is our greatest strength, and the cadres are excited that we have got this. Their enthusiasm will ensure our victory in Erode East. On Tuesday, we started meeting people door-to-door in Manalmedu area. From now on, we will visit voters at their door steps.”

Party functionaries said they have completed strengthening booth committees. “We have opened offices for election work in 14 places across the constituency.” KA Sengottaiyan, AIADMK organizing secretary, expressed confidence that the party will secure a “historic victory” in the by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK KS Thennarasu Two Leaves
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp