AIADMK party cadre starts campaign for ‘Two Leaves’

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: With clouds hanging over the Two Leaves symbol clearing, AIADMK cadres hit the streets with a spring in their feet campaigning for KS Thennarasu, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Thennarasu said, “The Two Leaves symbol is our greatest strength, and the cadres are excited that we have got this. Their enthusiasm will ensure our victory in Erode East. On Tuesday, we started meeting people door-to-door in Manalmedu area. From now on, we will visit voters at their door steps.”

Party functionaries said they have completed strengthening booth committees. “We have opened offices for election work in 14 places across the constituency.” KA Sengottaiyan, AIADMK organizing secretary, expressed confidence that the party will secure a “historic victory” in the by-election.

