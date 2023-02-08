Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna university outsources temporary staff recruitment

Anna University has outsourced the recruitment of temporary staff on all its campuses and the decision has evoked widespread discontent.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has outsourced the recruitment of temporary staff on all its campuses and the decision has evoked widespread discontent. The university has issued a circular that services of all temporary employees in technical posts, clerical assistants, office assistants, and peons in all departments and campuses of the varsity, will be discontinued and all the hiring will be done through an external agency. An advertisement for recruitment has already been published.

According to the Anna University staff union, the livelihood of over 500 employees will be affected due to this. “A majority of temporary employees have been working in the university for the last 10 to 15 years.

They continued their job with the only hope that they will be made permanent some day and now they will remove us and hire new employees,” said an affected employee. “At this age, it will be difficult for many of us to find new jobs. The state government should be considerate towards our problem,” said another employee.

