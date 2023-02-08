Home States Tamil Nadu

Applications invited for gender lab fellowship

The fellowship will be spearheaded by Gender and Policy Lab while organisations Safetipin and Prajnya will be the technical and on-ground implementation partners.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The General Lab of the city corporation has announced a 10-day fellowship programme - Citizens for Safe Mobility - for interested citizens to engage with issues of gender inclusivity in urban planning and mobility. During the fellowship, they will examine if the public transport services are safe and gender inclusive.

The fellowship will be spearheaded by Gender and Policy Lab while organisations Safetipin and Prajnya will be the technical and on-ground implementation partners. The fellowship will consist of three components - training, audit and presentation.

The exercise is aimed at engaging and training citizens on urban issues through a gender lens and also opening up the work of public institutions for citizen involvement. This will also help to enrich the existing data on the accessibility and efficacy of city amenities and infrastructure from the point of view of end-users.

The selected fellows will be trained to carry out an app-based audit of the safety and accessibility of public transport infrastructures such as suburban railway stations, bus stops, foot-over bridges, subways and access roads.

The fellows will be involved in collating data and maintaining field reports. Applications can be submitted in English or Tamil to citizensforsafemobility@gmail.com till February 17, 2023 and candidates will be selected by February 20. 

