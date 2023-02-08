Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste Hindus protest over ownership of temple at Tamil Nadu village

08th February 2023

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As many as 150 caste Hindus at the Palavanatham village near Arupukottai staged a protest on Tuesday after the district administration ordered them to remove a board and an inscription that they erected three years ago at an HR &CE temple administered by Ramanathapuram Devasthanam, which indicate that the temple belongs to their caste.

According to sources, the Palavantham village comprises 2,000 residents from various castes, including SC members. "The 1,600-year-old Bathrakaliamman temple at the village originally belongs to the Ramanathapuram Dewasthanam. However, around three years ago, a particular caste of Hindus erected a board and an inscription stating that the temple belongs to them.

The functionaries from Devasthanam continued to file petitions to the district administration to remove the boards. They further submitted the necessary records that verify it belongs to Devasthanam at a peace committee meeting held at the Taluk level a year ago. Based on the analysis of records, an order was passed to remove the board and inscription by the officials," sources added.

However, objecting to the order, the caste Hindus appealed to the RDO, and a peace committee meeting was held on Monday. It was again proved that the temple belongs to Devasthanam, following which the members of the caste Hindus were asked to remove the board. The caste Hindus told the officials that they would hold a talk at the village and let the officials know later and left the meeting. On Monday night, a few people were involved in a road blockade, who were intervened by the police before dispersing.

However, around 150 people belonging to the said caste from the village staged a protest on Tuesday. The police officials made a preventive arrest of the protestors who were then lodged at a mandapam. They were released in the evening, the police added.

