Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex MLA says activists treated like criminals over mineral smuggling

"The district police sent a notice to some activists, through the Tenkasi revenue divisional officer, seeking an explanation for holding the protest.

Published: 08th February 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Stating that the state government is stifling the voices against mineral smuggling to Kerala, former MLA and President of Iyarkai Vazha Pathukappu Sangam K Raviarunan petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin to re-consider invoking Section 107 of the CrPc against activists who are planning to stage a protest in this regard at Puliyarai on February 13.

"The district police sent a notice to some activists, through the Tenkasi revenue divisional officer, seeking an explanation for holding the protest. By invoking Section 107 of the CrPc, they are attempting to arrest the activists. It is an open threat to those who want to save the natural resources of this district. We have already communicated about the plan of our protest to both the revenue and police officials.

The 'road blockade' protest is allowed in our democracy. We have conducted the same kind of protest in Puliyarai a few months ago and there was no law-and-order issue then," he said, adding that hundreds of trucks, which hold permission to only transport two tonnes of minerals from the district, transport around 15 tonnes of minerals illegally to Kerala each day. In her notice, Revenue Divisional Officer Gangadevi had asked some activists opposing the activity to appear before her on February 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mineral smuggling protest activists
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp