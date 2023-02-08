Ex MLA says activists treated like criminals over mineral smuggling

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Stating that the state government is stifling the voices against mineral smuggling to Kerala, former MLA and President of Iyarkai Vazha Pathukappu Sangam K Raviarunan petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin to re-consider invoking Section 107 of the CrPc against activists who are planning to stage a protest in this regard at Puliyarai on February 13. "The district police sent a notice to some activists, through the Tenkasi revenue divisional officer, seeking an explanation for holding the protest. By invoking Section 107 of the CrPc, they are attempting to arrest the activists. It is an open threat to those who want to save the natural resources of this district. We have already communicated about the plan of our protest to both the revenue and police officials. The 'road blockade' protest is allowed in our democracy. We have conducted the same kind of protest in Puliyarai a few months ago and there was no law-and-order issue then," he said, adding that hundreds of trucks, which hold permission to only transport two tonnes of minerals from the district, transport around 15 tonnes of minerals illegally to Kerala each day. In her notice, Revenue Divisional Officer Gangadevi had asked some activists opposing the activity to appear before her on February 9.