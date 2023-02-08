Home States Tamil Nadu

Made to discontinue studies, 18-year-old girl kills self in Tamil Nadu village

According to the police, the girl’s parents forced her to discontinue Class 9 when the Covid-19 induced pandemic set in.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: An 18-year-old girl resident of a village near Samayapuram, who allegedly tried to kill herself over her parents’ refusal to allow her to continue school education, passed away at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Sunday night.

According to the police, the girl’s parents forced her to discontinue Class 9 when the Covid-19 induced pandemic set in. Once the cases recorded a decline, she recently requested her parents to allow her to resume schooling but they refused. Depressed, she attempted suicide.

She was taken to the Lalgudi government hospital and later to MGMGH, where she passed away on Sunday night, the police added. (Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050)

