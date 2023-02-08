Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC quashes company law tribunal's order on mandatory gown for advocates

The order was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate R Rajesh challenging the November 4, 2017 notification of the tribunal. 

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed a notification of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) making it mandatory for lawyers appearing before it to wear the black gowns saying that the tribunal does not have the required powers to prescribe the dress code.

Referring to related judgments, the bench consisting of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq said it would lead to the natural conclusion that the impugned order is “without jurisdiction and authority”, and has “no basis” in law. 

“From the conjoint reading of Section 34 of the Advocates Act and the Bar Council of India Rules, it is clear that only the High Courts can frame rules for dress code for the appearance of the advocates before it, the courts and Tribunals, subordinate to it. In absentia, the rules in chapter IV of the Bar Council of India Rules shall prevail and the Tribunals have no authority to issue any instructions determining the dress code for the appearance of the advocates before it,” the bench noted.

It further stated that when there are statutory rules framed by the competent authority and when the statute has conferred the powers on the High Court to prescribe the dress code, any instruction, direction, or advisory by the Tribunal, especially when it runs contrary to the statutory rules, is ultra vires the Act, and without there being any source of power for issuance of such directions.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate R Rajesh who challenged the November 4, 2017 notification of the tribunal saying that it had no jurisdiction to impose any dress codes for lawyers as the latter was governed only by the Advocates Act, 1961, and the Bar Council of India Rules. 

He had said that the impugned circular issued by the Registrar was ultra vires, null and void; and so, prayed for the court to quash the circular on the grounds that it was illegal, arbitrary, and devoid of any merits. 

The NCLT on January 27 modified its 2017 notification and withdrew the direction on gowns, to ensure it was in consonance with the Bar Council Rules, after the High Court reserved its orders on the matter.
Yet, the court said, “However, the impugned order, though withdrawn, will stand quashed on the basis of the reasoning as adumbrated hereinbefore.”

