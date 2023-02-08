Home States Tamil Nadu

Perur temple elephant gets own pool to cool

Construction of pools has been completed for 25 of them and work is on in the remaining temples.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Minister for HR&CE department P K Sekar Babu on Tuesday inaugurated a swimming pool constructed for the Perur Patteeswarar temple elephant ‘Kalyani’ at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.  He also dedicated a 300-metre-long walking track for the elephant on the temple premises.

Addressing media persons, Sekar Babu said the HRCE department is maintaining 29 temple elephants. Construction of pools has been completed for 25 of them and work is on in the remaining temples.  
Asked why the annual rejuvenation camp for temple elephants is not held, the minister said it was unnecessary since there are a lot of facilities within the temples. “The diet recommended by veterinarians is followed for the temple elephants and their health is monitored once every fifteen days,” he added.

“During the AIADMK regime, the HRCE department was inactive. After DMK came to power, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been providing funds to fulfil requirements of devotees,” he said.

The minister also took part in an event organised to provide ‘Diksha’ to 84 archakaas and odhuvars in the presence of Shanthalinga Maruthasala Adigalar of Perur Aadheenam and Kumaragurubara Swamigal of Kaumara Madalayam.

“The CM ordered the construction of a new school to train archakas and Odhuvars. Currently, 210 are getting trained in 15 schools across the state of which 84 are in Coimbatore,” he said. Further,  he said a trustee for Maruthamalai temple would be appointed soon.

