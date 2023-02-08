Home States Tamil Nadu

Plants on Race Course under Coimbatore Smart City Projects left to wither

Sudharshan, a resident of Race Course told TNIE, “Numerous trees were felled for the development works in Race Course despite our opposition.

Published: 08th February 2023 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation, plant, green, ecofriendly

Representational Image

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents and social activists point out that despite shelling out crores of money for beautification works under the Coimbatore Smart City Projects, saplings planted in Race Course have been left to wither. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is spending over Rs 40 crore for the beautification of the Race Course in Ward 66. But officials have failed to maintain the saplings that were planted as part of the works.

Sudharshan, a resident of Race Course told TNIE, “Numerous trees were felled for the development works in Race Course despite our opposition. Now, the officials have failed to maintain the plants on the Race Course Road properly, despite top officials, including the collector, police commissioner and the corporation commissioner residing on the road.”

Ward 66 councillor P Muniyammal said officials don’t water the plants regularly and were rude to her.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE, “We will be floating tenders for all the smart city projects in the city, and the highest bidder will be given the contract to maintain the facilities. By the end of this week, we shall float tenders. Until then, we have installed a drip irrigation system to water the plants.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Smart City Projects CCMC Race Course saplings
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp