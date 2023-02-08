Home States Tamil Nadu

Summit to explore emerging business, exports and investment opportunities 

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industries, ThangamThennarasu, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan,

Published: 08th February 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Exports

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to support the manufacturing industry and small and medium enterprises sector from Tamil Nadu to explore business opportunities in India and overseas, SME Chamber of India and Federation of Indian SME Associations will jointly organise a national-level Conference on India Manufacturers & SME Summit from February 17.

The event backed by SBI, Yes Bank, Packaging Industry Association of India, SME Industrial Parks of India, SME Export Promotion Council, SME Investment Promotion Council and Tamil Nadu Business Forum is being organised under the theme Exploring emerging business, exports and investment opportunities.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industries, ThangamThennarasu, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, T M Anbarasan, Tamil Nadu Minister of Rural Industries and Small Industries, S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of Industry Department are likely to participate in the event.

Chandrakant Salunkhe, founder and president, SME Chamber of India, has stated that the conference will give a platform to the manufacturing industries, SMEs, exporters, investors, importers, start-ups, institutions, agencies and allied business and industrial sectors to explore emerging business opportunities, exports and investment opportunities and provide strategies for revival of sick manufacturing and SME units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SME Chamber of India Federation of Indian SME Associations SME Summit
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp