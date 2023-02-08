Summit to explore emerging business, exports and investment opportunities 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to support the manufacturing industry and small and medium enterprises sector from Tamil Nadu to explore business opportunities in India and overseas, SME Chamber of India and Federation of Indian SME Associations will jointly organise a national-level Conference on India Manufacturers & SME Summit from February 17.

The event backed by SBI, Yes Bank, Packaging Industry Association of India, SME Industrial Parks of India, SME Export Promotion Council, SME Investment Promotion Council and Tamil Nadu Business Forum is being organised under the theme Exploring emerging business, exports and investment opportunities.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industries, ThangamThennarasu, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, T M Anbarasan, Tamil Nadu Minister of Rural Industries and Small Industries, S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of Industry Department are likely to participate in the event.

Chandrakant Salunkhe, founder and president, SME Chamber of India, has stated that the conference will give a platform to the manufacturing industries, SMEs, exporters, investors, importers, start-ups, institutions, agencies and allied business and industrial sectors to explore emerging business opportunities, exports and investment opportunities and provide strategies for revival of sick manufacturing and SME units.

