Swine menace aggravates plight of Karaikal farmers facing yield loss

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Unseasonal downpour lashing the district over the past week took a toll on harvest-ready crops, delaying the harvesting process. Already faced with yield losses, the farmers are now confronted with the invasion of pigs in the fields, a consequence of delayed harvest, aggravating their woes.

A Arockiadoss, a farmer from Keezhavur in Thirunallar commune, said, "A drove of pigs have been invading our fields, destroying crops and devouring spilt grains. This is due to the delay in the commencement of harvest. We demand action from the district administration." Sources said the pigs invading the fields are reared and later sold by the tribal community in Karaikal.

However, since they are not kept in pigpens, they tend to roam freely, straying into rural areas and causing damage. The municipality, once in a few months, issues warnings and conducts drives to catch stray pigs. However, the tribal community members managed to reclaim the seized pigs by citing loss of livelihood. According to the agriculture department, around 4,000 hectares of harvest-ready samba paddy crops were affected due to unseasonal rains.

An official of the Karaikal Municipality said, "We had recently conducted a drive to catch stray pigs. We will be acting on the requests we received from farmers." The farmers also sought to keep a check on peafowls leaving waste on paddy fields.

However, unlike pigs, peafowls are protected under the Wildlife Act. So, the farmers are unable to ward them off easily. An official of agriculture department said, "The farmers may remove invasive growths such as prosopis near their fields to prevent peafowl invasion. They usually don't stay in open paddy fields; rather, they seek shelter amid invasive growth."

