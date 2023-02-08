Tiruchy farmers in a spot as yield loss norms make only 50 in district eligible for rain damage relief

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The state government on Monday announced relief for the loss of yield to the tune of 33% or more for ready-for-harvest paddy crop affected by unseasonal heavy rainfall earlier this month has put several farmers in the district in a spot as only 50 of them, that too in Tiruverumbur block alone, qualify for the compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare. According to district administration sources, in accordance with the disaster management rules, a total of 81.60 acres alone in the district qualify for crop damage relief announced by the government for rain-hit fields. This has left farmers whose cultivation have suffered a yield loss under 33% to be left out, as their damage is considered “invisible loss”, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department sources. N Rajendran of the Tamil Maanila Congress said, "In many parts of Tiruchy, paddy has fallen on ground. Such paddy when put into harvester machines cannot withstand shredding, resulting in a loss in total yield. We demand the special team proposed by the chief minister to inspect crop damage in Tiruchy as well. The government should consider the loss in total yield as it happened due to unprecedented rainfall which farmers cannot be blamed for." Farmer leader Ayyakannu P said, "Hundreds of acres in Manapparai, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi and Anthanllur are visibly affected from the rain. However, officials are not making an attempt to record such losses citing that they do not qualify for relief. However, farmers know that if an acre of cultivation returns 60 bags of rice under normal circumstances, it would be a fall of 20 bags in the current situation.” N Veerasegaran of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said, "The slab in disaster management guidelines says to qualify for relief, 33% yield loss should be there. The existing crop insurance norms also don't suit the need for the current losses. Extraordinary measures should be taken to scientifically quantify the loss and provide relief to the farmers." When enquired, agriculture department sources said, "Tiruchy didn’t face issues with inundation or waterlogging unlike Thanjavur and other delta districts. It is true that paddy has fallen which would account for loss in yield. It, however, does not qualify for relief under crop insurance or the disaster management act. It is an 'invisible loss' which farmers are bearing. However, from the department’s side we are visiting fields and making a note of the situation."