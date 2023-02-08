Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy farmers in a spot as yield loss norms make only 50 in district eligible for rain damage relief

"In many parts of Tiruchy, paddy has fallen on ground. Such paddy when put into harvester machines cannot withstand shredding, resulting in a loss in total yield.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Samba cultivation damaged by unseasonal rain in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

Samba cultivation damaged by unseasonal rain in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The state government on Monday announced relief for the loss of yield to the tune of 33% or more for ready-for-harvest paddy crop affected by unseasonal heavy rainfall earlier this month has put several farmers in the district in a spot as only 50 of them, that too in Tiruverumbur block alone, qualify for the compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare.

According to district administration sources, in accordance with the disaster management rules, a total of 81.60 acres alone in the district qualify for crop damage relief announced by the government for rain-hit fields. This has left farmers whose cultivation have suffered a yield loss under 33% to be left out, as their damage is considered “invisible loss”, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department sources. N Rajendran of the Tamil Maanila Congress said,

"In many parts of Tiruchy, paddy has fallen on ground. Such paddy when put into harvester machines cannot withstand shredding, resulting in a loss in total yield. We demand the special team proposed by the chief minister to inspect crop damage in Tiruchy as well.

The government should consider the loss in total yield as it happened due to unprecedented rainfall which farmers cannot be blamed for." Farmer leader Ayyakannu P said, "Hundreds of acres in Manapparai, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi and Anthanllur are visibly affected from the rain. However, officials are not making an attempt to record such losses citing that they do not qualify for relief.

However, farmers know that if an acre of cultivation returns 60 bags of rice under normal circumstances, it would be a fall of 20 bags in the current situation.” N Veerasegaran of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said, "The slab in disaster management guidelines says to qualify for relief, 33% yield loss should be there. The existing crop insurance norms also don't suit the need for the current losses.

Extraordinary measures should be taken to scientifically quantify the loss and provide relief to the farmers." When enquired, agriculture department sources said, "Tiruchy didn’t face issues with inundation or waterlogging unlike Thanjavur and other delta districts.

It is true that paddy has fallen which would account for loss in yield. It, however, does not qualify for relief under crop insurance or the disaster management act. It is an 'invisible loss' which farmers are bearing. However, from the department’s side we are visiting fields and making a note of the situation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers Tiruchy paddy crop
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp