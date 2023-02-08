Tirunelveli college girls stage road blockade condemning lack of bus service

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Students of Rani Anna Government College for Women, Tirunelveli staged a road blockade in Alangulam of Tenkasi district on the Tirunelveli - Tenkasi - Kollam highway on Tuesday, condemning the lack of bus service to and from their college over the past several years.



The officials had to organise an additional bus to disperse the college girls. "Our repeated petitions to the district collectors and transport authorities and previous road blockade protests, all ended in vain. Over 500 students from the villages around Alangulam wait at the Alangulam bus stand in the mornings.

However, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has not arranged sufficient bus service for us to reach our college. At present, we have no other option than to travel on the footboard of a bus for about 25 km. On the other hand, our college administration makes us stand outside the campus and write 10 Thirukkural couplets or proverbs as punishment for not reaching the college on time," the college students told TNIE.



These students also alleged that they also do not have sufficient bus service to travel back to Alangulam from their college and said some students are considering discontinuing from the college due to the apathetic behaviour of TNSTC officials. When contacted by TNIE, an official of TNSTC said that they would organise the required number of buses for the college girls as soon as possible.

