Trout hatchery in Avalanche gets Rs 2.5 crore central aid for renovation

A trout hatchery and farm at Avalanche has received central government’s assistance of Rs 2.5 crore under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure and Development fund.    

Published: 08th February 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 20,000 trout eggs were procured from Kokernag in Kashmir in January. The fish will be released in the Bhavani backwaters, Lakady and Deverbetta by the end of the month.

By Express News Service

Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith visited the farm, located 2,036 metres above MSL on Tuesday, and said it was constructed in 1907 and suffered extensive damage during floods in 2018. Minor repair work was done at a cost of Rs 10 lakh under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). A total of 20,000 trout eggs were procured from Kokernag in Kashmir in January. The fish will be released in the Bhavani backwaters, Lakady and Deverbetta by the end of the month.

“Out of Rs 2.5 crore, a bridge would be raised at a cost of Rs 17.22 lakh and a check dam would be constructed for Rs 32.04 lakh. Further, a drain would be constructed for Rs 43.03 lakh and Rs 34.93 lakh is earmarked for constructing a retaining wall. Also, five ponds will be created at a cost of Rs 18.79 lakh,” he said.

Assistant Director of Fisheries M Kathiresan told TNIE that the hatchery is fully utilized for hatching eyed ova of rainbow trout every year to replenish and rehabilitate the natural stock of trout in the upper reaches of streams.

TAGS
trout hatchery Rs 2.5 crore
Comments

