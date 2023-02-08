Women's college students asked to pay bus fee for second time

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Mother Teresa Women's University (MTWU) has allegedly asked over 50 students from Government Arts and Science College in Attuvampatti to pay the bus fees again if they did not produce the earlier receipts in order for them to avail of their provisional certificates, mark sheets, and other documents. It is also alleged that the varsity withheld the results of the semester examination for these students.

The Government Arts and Science College for Women in Attuvampatti, near Kodaikanal, is one of the affiliated colleges of MTWU. Over 4,000 students study here in 10 different disciplines. Among them, students studying in the academic year of 2019-2022 said the university is forcing students, who missed their receipts for the bus fee for the three years, to pay again. Among the 50 students, many of them paid. However, the remaining students from poor economic backgrounds are running from pillar to post.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, a UG student said she availed bus facility between Munjikal and the college in Attuvampatti by paying Rs 1,100 per month through a bank challan. "After the payment, the bank would give two challans: student copy and office copy. Though I have regularly submitted the office copy, authorities of the varsity asked me to pay the entire fee of Rs 28,000 for the three years. Following this, I searched and produced a few receipts. Since I did not have a few receipts from the first year, they asked me to pay the remaining fees," she said, adding that the varsity itself had given a 'no dues certificate' before the commencement of fifth and sixth semester examinations.

Government College Teachers Association (GCTA) Joint Secretary S Suresh said MTWU is running the bus service for profit motive even after it was converted as a government college for women. "If the varsity is really concerned about the students, it should get the bank statements to verify the non-payment lists made," he said.

Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA) General Secretary M Nagarajan termed withholding the students' results and refusing to issue the certificates as injustice.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister K Ponmudy, and officials of the higher education department need to intervene in the issue," he said.

Responding to the allegations, MTWU Registrar B Sheeba said the administration is withholding the documents and results as per the rules.

"Students failed to submit the office copy to the varsity immediately. If more students face the same issue, they can approach me directly and I will try to verify the issue with the bank," she added.

