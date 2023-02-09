18 villages notified for development of Kanchi New Town

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Housing and Urban Development department has notified 18 villages under section 10 (1) of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, for the development of Kanchipuram New Town.

The villages notified in the Government Order issued on Tuesday include Enadur, Nallur, Pappankuzhi, Vaiyavoor, Kalaiyanur, Puteri, Melambi,Kulambi, Chitterimedu, Konnerikuppam, Thirumaipadithangal, Kilkadirpur, Thimmasamudram, Karuppaditatatdai, Achukkatu, Netteri, Arappanjeri and Sirukaveripakkam.

The total extent of the proposed new town is 62.78 square kilometre. The 18 villages in Kanchipuram, also known as ‘City of thousand temples’, abuts Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and have been included to ensure planned development in future. Currently, the city is developing in a haphazard manner, and has resulted in higher growth of commercial establishments and traffic congestion in the core area.

It is learnt the area of development of heritage town and new town in Kancheepuram has been delineated including the heritage precincts, commercial developments and post urbanisation trends. A total of six satellite towns have been proposed. They include Thirumazhisai, Chengalpet, Minjur, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and a one near Mammalapuram. A G.O. is yet to be issued notifying Minjur, Thiruvallur and the proposed satellite town near Mamallapuram, which was announced during the latest assembly session. Thirumazhisai and Chengalpet were notified last year.

Kancheepuram is one of the seven most sacred pilgrimage cities of Hindus. The city is a major hub of silk trade, and is also developing on the industrial front due to its close proximity to Chennai.

