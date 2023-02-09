Home States Tamil Nadu

18 villages notified for development of Kanchi New Town

The total extent of the proposed new town is 62.78 square kilometre.

Published: 09th February 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

development

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Housing and Urban Development department has notified 18 villages under section 10 (1) of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, for the development of Kanchipuram New Town. 

The villages notified in the Government Order issued on Tuesday include Enadur, Nallur, Pappankuzhi, Vaiyavoor, Kalaiyanur, Puteri, Melambi,Kulambi, Chitterimedu, Konnerikuppam, Thirumaipadithangal, Kilkadirpur, Thimmasamudram, Karuppaditatatdai, Achukkatu, Netteri, Arappanjeri and Sirukaveripakkam.

The total extent of the proposed new town is 62.78 square kilometre. The 18 villages in Kanchipuram, also known as ‘City of thousand temples’, abuts Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and have been included to ensure planned development in future. Currently, the city is developing in a haphazard manner, and has resulted in higher growth of commercial establishments and traffic congestion in the core area. 

It is learnt the area of development of heritage town and new town in Kancheepuram has been delineated including the heritage precincts, commercial developments and post urbanisation trends. A total of six satellite towns have been proposed. They include Thirumazhisai, Chengalpet, Minjur, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and a one near Mammalapuram. A G.O. is yet to be issued notifying Minjur, Thiruvallur and the proposed satellite town near Mamallapuram, which was announced during the latest assembly session. Thirumazhisai and Chengalpet were notified last year.

Kancheepuram is one of the seven most sacred pilgrimage cities of Hindus. The city is a major hub of silk trade, and is also developing on the industrial front due to its close proximity to Chennai.

Villages notified in G.O.  
The villages notified in the Government Order issued on Tuesday include Enadur, Nallur, Pappankuzhi, Vaiyavoor, Kalaiyanur, Puteri, Melambi, Kulambi, Chitterimedu, Konnerikuppam, Thirumaipadithangal, Kilkadirpur, Thimmasamudram, Karuppaditatatdai, Achukkatu, Netteri, Arappanjeri and Sirukaveripakkam

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanchipuram New Town 18 villages
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp