Home States Tamil Nadu

572 more students to get assistance under 'Puthumai Penn' 

The scheme is aimed at boosting the students' self-dignity by pursuing higher studies, he added stating that at present only 51% percent of the women opt for higher studies.

Published: 09th February 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

As a mark of the launching of the programme, the collector gave away debit cards to the beneficiary students.

As a mark of the launching of the programme, the collector gave away debit cards to the beneficiary students.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj distributed the monthly assistance programme for college students at the VOC government engineering college on Wednesday following Chief Minister MK Stalin's inauguration of the second phase of the 'Puthumai Penn' scheme in Tiruvallur district.

As a mark of the launching of the programme, the collector gave away debit cards to the beneficiary students. All the eligible students will receive debit cards for their beneficiary accounts through the post.

The collector said as many as 572 college students were identified for the second phase of the 'Puthumai Pen' scheme in addition to the existing beneficiaries comprising 1,217 girl students identified in the first phase. The scheme is aimed at boosting the students' self-dignity by pursuing higher studies, he added stating that at present only 51% percent of the women opt for higher studies.

Thoothukudi corporation Mayor N Jegan Periyasamy observed that the scheme has been widely appreciated as it encourages the student community to study in government schools, which in turn improves student strength. "The students must make use of the scheme to achieve their ambitions," he added.

Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, social welfare officer Rathidevi, tahsildar Selvakumar, lead bank manager, and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Tamil Nadu government, under the DMK, converted the 'Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Marriage Assistance' scheme for women, into the 'Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance' scheme to encourage girl students to pursue higher studies, to control school dropouts, early marriages and provide employment opportunities. The scheme is now being implemented as 'Pudhumai Penn Thittam'.

The girl students who studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 are eligible for the scheme, including those who are entitled to other scholarships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthumai Penn Dr K Senthil Raj MK Stalin Thoothukudi
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp