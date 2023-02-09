572 more students to get assistance under 'Puthumai Penn' 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj distributed the monthly assistance programme for college students at the VOC government engineering college on Wednesday following Chief Minister MK Stalin's inauguration of the second phase of the 'Puthumai Penn' scheme in Tiruvallur district.



As a mark of the launching of the programme, the collector gave away debit cards to the beneficiary students. All the eligible students will receive debit cards for their beneficiary accounts through the post.



The collector said as many as 572 college students were identified for the second phase of the 'Puthumai Pen' scheme in addition to the existing beneficiaries comprising 1,217 girl students identified in the first phase. The scheme is aimed at boosting the students' self-dignity by pursuing higher studies, he added stating that at present only 51% percent of the women opt for higher studies.



Thoothukudi corporation Mayor N Jegan Periyasamy observed that the scheme has been widely appreciated as it encourages the student community to study in government schools, which in turn improves student strength. "The students must make use of the scheme to achieve their ambitions," he added.



Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, social welfare officer Rathidevi, tahsildar Selvakumar, lead bank manager, and other officials were present on the occasion.



The Tamil Nadu government, under the DMK, converted the 'Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Marriage Assistance' scheme for women, into the 'Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance' scheme to encourage girl students to pursue higher studies, to control school dropouts, early marriages and provide employment opportunities. The scheme is now being implemented as 'Pudhumai Penn Thittam'.



The girl students who studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 are eligible for the scheme, including those who are entitled to other scholarships.

