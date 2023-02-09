Home States Tamil Nadu

A year after legislation, Aavin requests TNPSC to fill 323 vacant posts

The posts notified for filling through TNPSC include that of manager, deputy manager, executive, junior executive, technician, senior factory assistant and others.

Published: 09th February 2023 06:08 AM

File photo of an Aavin Stall in Chennai | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A year after the state assembly passed a legislation entrusting the recruitment in state-owned agencies and corporations to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Aavin requested the commission to fill 323 posts in Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (TCMPF) and District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions (DCMPU) recently.

It also proposed to repeal the special bye-laws of TN Cooperative Societies Act 1983 which allow DCMPUs and TCMPF to recruit employees directly. Aavin’s proposal to hand over the recruitment of 121 posts in TCMPF and 201 in DCMPU to TNPSC has been approved by the Milk Commissioner N Subbaiyan on Monday. 

The posts notified for filling through TNPSC include that of manager, deputy manager, executive, junior executive, technician, senior factory assistant and others. The development comes a month after Aavin dismissed 201 employees who were appointed directly in eight district milk producers’ unions during the AIADMK regime. The move is expected to bring transparency and bring down the complaints of corruption in the job recruitment process.

As the recruitment is handed over to TNPSC, the educational qualification for certain posts, so far followed by the Aavin, also has been changed. For example, a PG degree in dairying/quality control/ dairying bacteriology was an essential qualification for the post of deputy manager (dairying, dairy bacteriology & dairy chemist). However, the PG course has been removed from the qualification as it is not being offered by the institutions any longer, and the TNPSC also has not received the list of experts for preparing the syllabus, revealed the order passed by the milk commissioner.  

“At present, no person who is a close relative of any member of the board (TCMPF or DCMPU) or officer shall be appointed through direct recruitment. If any suspicion arises, the appointment will be referred to the registrar for further inquiry. ,” said an official.

On January 1, as many as 201 employees who were directly recruited by eight district unions between August 2020 and March 2021 were terminated by Aavin. The decision was taken after the internal probe flagged severe irregularities in direct recruitment.  

