CM MK Stalin visits girl who underwent facial operation

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited nine-year-old Tanya, who underwent facial reconstruction surgery a few months ago, at her house in Avadi.

09th February 2023

Tanya had a rare medical condition called Parry-Romberg syndrome which causes progressive slow shrinkage and degeneration of the skin and tissues on one side of her face.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited nine-year-old Tanya, who underwent facial reconstruction surgery a few months ago, at her house in Avadi. This is his second visit to Tanya after she underwent the surgery.

She had a rare medical condition called Parry-Romberg syndrome which causes progressive slow shrinkage and degeneration of the skin and tissues on one side of her face. The Chief Minister promised her all assistance for further treatment. Tanya’s mother thanked the Chief Minister for his help.  

