Consider plea to conduct yatra, Madras HC tells Kanniyakumari police

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench on Wednesday directed the Kanniyakumari police to consider a petition filed seeking permission to conduct a rally from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. The petition was filed by Bharat Mukti Morcha for holding a 21-day rally with 30 to 40 people to create awareness about the alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) scams during elections.

They had given a representation to the Kanniyakumari DSP seeking permission, but it was rejected. Justice K Murali Shankar, who heard the plea, told the organisation to give a fresh representation and directed the police to consider and take a decision on it within three days from the date of receiving.

