'Emotional' calls seeking donations for orphanages in Tamil Nadu on the rise 

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Even as the state government has repeatedly announced that it is illegal for NGOs that run orphanages and old-age homes to seek donations, many incidents of shelter staff contacting the public over the phone for donations have come to the fore. At times, the staff also emotionally trigger the public, sources said.



Speaking to TNIE, R Subhasri, an office-goer, said she received a phone call from a woman, who claimed to be a volunteer attached to an orphanage and old-age home run by 'Aram Foundation', around two months ago. "The woman spoke very emotionally. She said the children were starving and asked me if I was kind enough to send some money. I decided to send some cash through a digital gateway, but a colleague stopped me. Even now I keep receiving the same kind of calls from different numbers," she added.



Most people TNIE enquired with, also shared similar experiences. Social worker S Thanaraj said service and donation are part of our culture. "While our forefathers gave 'dhaanam', we are now giving donations. However, there are miscreants who take advantage of the public's emotions and steal money. This has become a huge illegal business now. If anybody wants to donate to a cause, that person must directly go to the organisation or shelter and make contributions. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister P Geetha Jeevan must take notice of this issue," he said.



On request of anonymity, an official from the social welfare department said it is illegal for staff from any home to seek or beg for donations. People can lodge complaints about this issue to the social welfare department and the police.

