Enrolment of girls in colleges up by 27%: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the enrolment of girl students in colleges has gone up by 27% from previous year, thanks to the Pudhumai Pen scheme. Since September last, as many as 1.56 lakh girl students have benefitted from the initiative, and so far, the government has granted `69.14 crore for the purpose.

Stalin said this while launching the second phase of Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme titled Pudhumai Penn, at a function held at Hindu College in Pattabiram in Thiruvallur district. As part of the scheme, the girl students, who studied from Class VI to XII in government schools will be paid a monthly assistance of `1,000 until they complete their graduation or diploma course.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the scheme which was launched on September 5 last year helped 1,56,016 girls so far. Among the beneficiaries, 10,146 were drop-outs who were not able to continue their higher studies during the past five years. Of the total number of girls who benefitted from the scheme, 48,660 were from BCs; 50,550 were from MBCs; 44,880 were from SCs and 1,900 were from STs.

“This scheme is aimed at preventing girl students from becoming dropouts. Even if these girl students are getting educational assistance through other schemes, they can avail of the Pudhumai Penn scheme. This scheme was launched in Bharathi Women’s College in North Chennai,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said for a girl, economic freedom is as important as married life. “After marriage, women spend their time in their houses. Education and unique skills are your assets. Use them and lead a life with a unique identity. Don’t give room for distractions during the years of your studies. Utilise these college days for your studies, and uplift yourselves. I am telling this to you not only as the Chief Minister but as a father.”

Stalin also said the government headed by him has fulfilled over 85% of the electoral promises, and the rest of the promises will be realised in due course. Not only the electoral promises, but this government has also been implementing many schemes like Pudhumai Pen which are not part of the electoral promises.

