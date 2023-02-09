Erode East battle: Papers of 83 candidates accepted

Home States Tamil Nadu

Nominations of 83 candidates have been accepted to contest in the Erode East by-election. Papers filed by 13 aspirants were rejected on Wednesday after scrutiny.

By Express News Service

ERODE: Nominations of 83 candidates have been accepted to contest in the Erode East by-election. Papers filed by 13 aspirants were rejected on Wednesday after scrutiny. Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar said, “A total of 96 candidates had filed 121 nomination papers to contest the by-election.

Out of these, the papers of 83 candidates have been accepted. Many candidates filed more than one nomination. Including duplicates, 38 nomination papers have been rejected. February 10 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.”

The election will be held on February 27. Election Observer (General) Rajkumar Yadav and Assistant Returning Officer Muthu Krishnan were present on the occasion.

